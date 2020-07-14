A Highball that Mixes Japanese Whisky & Sherry

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “During the quarantine, I’ve really tried to focus on my cheese consumption, so more delicious drinks with more delicious cheeses has been kind of the house motto.”

When would you serve this drink? “At brunch or after dinner. Preferably on the porch outside.”

What music would you pair it with? “Son Little.”

What food would you pair it with? “An after-dinner cheese board.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Mark Z. Danielewski.”

Stronghold

By Myles Worrell

INGREDIENTS

1 part Suntory Whisky Toki® (Order on Drizly)

1 part Amontillado sherry

.5 part Pineapple Syrup*

.5 part Lemon juice

Soda water

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Lemon twist

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the soda water, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water. Express a lemon twist over the drink and then garnish the rim of the glass with it.

Pineapple Syrup*

Add equal parts pineapple juice and white sugar to a blender. Blend on medium until the sugar is dissolved.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Suntory Whisky Toki® Japanese Whisky, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.