A Taste of Summer Watermelon Year Round

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Memories of summers past inspired me to create this cocktail.”

When would you serve this drink? “I’d normally serve this drink during the spring and summer on a rooftop, a patio or even at someone’s poolside or beach bar.”

What music would you pair it with? “By myself, I’d pair it with Jhené Aiko’s new album Chilombo. For a crowd, any uptempo R&B tracks would pair well with this cocktail. The soundtrack should be very vibey and free flowing, like what you’d like to hear at a day party brunch.”

What food would you pair it with? “This cocktail is perfect to wash down some barbecue hot off the grill. My plate would consist of a few dry-rubbed chicken wings, some shrimp and veggie kebabs with a side of grilled corn and watermelon slices!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “After being quarantined for what feels like an eternity, I can’t selfishly share this with one person, so I’d have to make a big batch and serve it to all my family and friends the moment outside opens back up!”

Summer’s a Mindset

By Alexis Brown

INGREDIENTS

2 parts SKYY Infusions® Sun-Ripened Watermelon (Order on Drizly)

1 part Lemon juice

1 part Peach Turmeric Tea Syrup*

Flavored soda water or sparkling rosé

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Skewer with watermelon cubes & mint leaves

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the soda water or sparkling wine, to a highball glass. Stir, and add 3 to 4 ice cubes. Top with the soda water or sparkling wine and give it a final stir. Garnish with a skewer of two watermelon cubes and rolled up mint leaves.

Peach Turmeric Tea Syrup*

Steep 3 peach turmeric tea bags in 1 cup of room-temperature water for between 3-5 minutes. Remove the bags and add three-quarters of a cup of sugar. Stir to dissolve. Add an additional quarter cup of sugar and stir until completely dissolved. The syrup can be kept in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.

