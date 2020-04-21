Have Bourbon & Blueberry Jam? It’s Time to Make Cocktails

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to make something like a Bramble for the changing of seasons, which could be enjoyed at home sitting outside.”

When would you serve this drink? “Afternoon, brunch, evening. Anytime during this quarantine. There are no rules.”

What music would you pair it with? “The Racketeers, modern country, or Elton John because of the name of course.

What food would you pair it with? “Anything Southern.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Freddie Mercury.”

Thyme On My Hands

By Kristina Magro

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz of Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

.25 oz Blueberry jam

.25 oz Balsamic vinegar

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

Topo Chico (sparkling water)

Glass: Pint

Garnish: Sprig of fresh thyme

DIRECTIONS

Add all the ingredients, except the sparkling water, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a pint glass filled with fresh ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a sprig of thyme.

Kristina Magro is a talented Chicago bartender

Thank you Heaven Hill Bartender of the Year for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Interview has been condensed and edited.