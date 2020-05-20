Before Dinner Fix this Japanese Whisky Cocktail

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was looking for a drink that would welcome in the changing season. Something that was bright and refreshing. Pairing the aromas of basil, green apple, and thyme I get from the Toki™ with the refreshing tartness of grapefruit and the floral bitterness of elderflower tonic was a match.”

When would you serve this drink? “This drink is perfect for any occasion. Try it before dinner to liven up the taste buds or after, as a refreshing palate cleanser.”

What music would you pair it with? “I’d love to sit back with this drink in hand while listening to the late great legend John Prine.”

What food would you pair it with? “I love starting out the meal with a drink like this. The light body and slight bitterness from the tonic and grapefruit pairs with nuts and charcuterie. This is a quick recipe to make while everyone is conversing.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My youngest brother Mikey. He recently turned 21 and is a Marine stationed overseas. Getting the chance to catch up with him and thank him for his service over some whisky would be a perfect setting.”

Time After Time

By Scotty Lobianco

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Suntory Whisky Toki™ (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Grapefruit Cordial*

.25 part Lemon juice

4-5 parts Elderflower tonic water

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Orange blossom water, mint and thyme sprigs and a grapefruit twist

DIRECTIONS:

Add all of the ingredients, except the tonic water, to a Collins glass and fill with ice. Top with the tonic water and stir. Wrap a grapefruit twist around a few mint and thyme sprigs and place in the drink. Add 3 or 4 drops of orange blossom water to the herbs.

Grapefruit Cordial*

INGREDIENTS

1 large Grapefruit

White sugar

DIRECTIONS

Juice the grapefruit and add an equal amount of white sugar to the juice. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Suntory Whisky Toki® Japanese Whisky, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.