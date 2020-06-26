A Japanese Whisky Twist on the Mint Julep

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was inspired by time. I have plenty of time on my hands now.”

When would you serve this drink? “The spring and summer are the perfect time to sip on a Julep-style cocktail.”

What music would you pair it with? “Reggae music for this time of year. “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley & the Wailers.”

What food would you pair it with? “Light salty snacks, cheese and cured meats.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “John Lermayer. I miss him every damn day.”

Timeless Remedy

By Michael Parish

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Suntory Whisky Toki® (Order on Drizly)

.25 part Lemon juice

.5 part Pressed apple cider

.75 part Honey Miel (2 parts Miel honey, 1 part cider vinegar)

1 dash Sea salt (optional)

5 to 7 Mint leaves

Garnish: Mint sprig and lemon wheel

Glass: Collins glass

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a Collins glass and fill with crushed ice. Swizzle, and add more ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and a lemon wheel.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

