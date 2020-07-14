Mix Up this Gin Apéritif Before Your Dinner Tonight

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to make a cocktail that highlights the yuzu peel, sansho pepper and green teas that compose part of Roku® Gin’s botanical blend. I also wanted to use ingredients that most people already have in their pantry.”

When would you serve this drink? “The Tokubetsu Sour is excellent for drinking in the late afternoon or early evening.”

What music would you pair it with? “This cocktail would pair nicely with something bright and sunny, yet complex. Maybe the album Let’s Dance Raw by Shintaro Sakamoto.”

What food would you pair it with? “I think this cocktail works well as an apéritif to be enjoyed before a meal.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would love to make this cocktail, or any cocktail, for all of the essential workers risking their lives to keep us safe and healthy right now.”

Tokubetsu Sour

By Austin Hennelly

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Roku® Gin

3 dashes Yuzu bitters (or any citrus bitters)

1 part Fresh lemon juice

.75 part Green Tea Honey*

1 Egg white

Garnish: Lemon peel and black pepper

Glass: Coupe

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and shake without ice. Add ice and shake again. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon peel over the cocktail and then discard it. Garnish with very fine, freshly ground black pepper.

Green Tea Honey*

Steep three green tea bags in 113 g (4 oz) of hot water for two minutes. Make sure to squeeze the tea out of the bags after steeping. Combine the hot tea with 12 ounces of honey and 5 g (1 tsp) of Kosher salt. Stir until incorporated. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before use.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Roku® Gin, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.