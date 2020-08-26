A Tropical Twist on Bourbon

Thank you Bulleit Bourbon and the TipsFromHome Initiative for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was at home with my wife making dinner and she wanted something refreshing to go along with our meal. She asked me to make something fruity, so I saw in our fruit bowl some passion fruit. I cut the passion fruit into small slices and added the heart of the fruit to my shaker along with some orange juice, cranberry juice and pineapple juice. I didn’t want to use rum, so I grabbed a bottle of bourbon to balance these fruit flavors and it worked out perfectly. It reminded her of being on the beach in Greece, so I called it the Tropical Bird.”

When would you serve this drink? “This drink is best after dinner and always perfect on a nice sunny day.”

What music would you pair it with? “Music is so personal that you need to find something that will uplift your spirits to complement this cocktail.”

What food would you pair it with? “We had grilled kabobs and pita bread the evening I created it and it paired great.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I like making cocktails for my wife Kathy. It’s always fun being able to experiment at home. It may not come out perfect the first time, but we have fun experimenting with our spirits.”

Tropical Bird

By John Saites

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Bulleit Bourbon

1 tsp Passionfruit purée

1.5 oz Cranberry juice

1.5 oz Pineapple juice

1 oz Orange juice

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Umbrella and orange wheel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and pour unstrained into a Collins glass. Garnish with an umbrella and an orange wheel.

