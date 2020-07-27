A Highball that Mixes Japanese Whisky & Watermelon

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “The drink was inspired by my love of watermelon in the summer. I eat it almost every day.”

When would you serve this drink? “I’d serve the drink to anyone on a hot summer day.”

What music would you pair it with? “Well, I’m a rock and roll guy, so classic rock.”

What food would you pair it with? “Any kind of spicy food.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I wish I could drink and talk to my grandpa again. I was a little too young when he passed to really enjoy whiskey with him…or Joe Rogan.”

Watermelon Highball

By John Bush

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Suntory Whisky Toki®

Soda water

Watermelon Water*

Glass: Tumbler

Garnish: Fresh mint

DIRECTIONS

Fill a tumbler with ice and add the whisky. Top with soda water and watermelon water. Garnish with fresh mint.

Watermelon Water*

Add chopped watermelon to a blender. Blend, and strain into a clean container.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Suntory Whisky Toki® Japanese Whisky, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.