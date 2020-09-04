Rupert Murdoch is synonymous with Fox News. What will happen to the Fox media empire when the 89-year-old Papa ‘Doch finally goes?

CNN’s Brian Stelter shared his theory with Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal and it’s hard not to see it as a possibility. But spoiler alert: It’s super complicated.

“There will be a battle over the future of the company because there's this trust right now. There's eight votes in the trust,” he says. “Rupert has four votes and the kids have four votes. So he wins. If, and when he dies, there will be four votes from four children,” and dun dun, dun” one of them leans more liberal.

Stelter did the work none of us wants to and wrote a whole book about Fox and Trump titled “Hoax,” which he explains on the show.

He also brought up a personal Molly Jong-Fast nightmare (Tucker Carlson 2024?) and the trio discussed the very obvious occurrence of the network literally controlling what the president says or does. North Korea anyone?

“Tucker will tweet or say something on the air. And two days later, it's Donald Trump's policy,” says Stelter.

Then! Dr. Al Gross, who is running for Senate in Alaska as an Independent, spoke with Molly and producer Jesse about why the state isn’t as red as everyone thinks and how he’s able to balance his time as a commercial fishermen, former orthopedic surgeon, and candidate for public office.

He also breaks down that “universal basic income” check Alaskans are eligible for, also known as UBI, and why the nation should follow suit.

Plus! Find out which hill Bill Barr is dying on to protect Trump this time.

