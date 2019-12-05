Tucker Carlson Blasts ‘Moron’ Pamela Karlan: ‘This Lady Needs a Shrink’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson began his show Wednesday night by lashing out at impeachment witness Pamela Karlan, claiming the Stanford law professor was a “moron” who was in “need of a shrink.”

After insisting that Karlan’s testimony during the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearing was “insane and dumb,” the Fox News star went on to blast the legal expert over her wordplay pun in which she invoked the name of President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son to make a point about the Constitution. (An analogy she later apologized for in the wake of outrage from conservatives.)

“It was petty and dumb,” Carlson seethed. “Not surprising though. Karlan has made remarks like this before. She previously suggested that Jeff Sessions was evil. Why? Because of the name his parents gave him.”

Labeling the Stanford professor a “mediocrity,” Carlson dug up footage of Karlan speaking in 2006, featuring her saying the following remarks:

“We have to seize back the high ground on patriotism and love of our country because we have more reason than they do to love America. The rich, pampered prodigal sanctimonious incurious white, straight sons of the powerful do pretty well everywhere in the world and they always have.”

Snarking that she had “embraced the great a-woke-ning” before the rest of the left, Carlson then took a number of personal potshots at Karlan.

“This lady needs a shrink,” he growled. “‘The sons of the powerful?’ Really? You are a law professor at Stanford and you are lecturing other people how they are powerful? Right.”

“This is the legendary scholar coming down from on high to tell us who is good and who is evil,” Carlson concluded. “Please, what a mediocrity. What a moron.”