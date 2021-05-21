Tucker Carlson Calls U.S. Capitol Police Letter a ‘Ransom Note’ From ‘Armed Political Action Committee’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at members of the U.S. Capitol Police who blasted Republican opposition to an independent commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, calling their letter nothing more than a “ransom note” from an “armed political action committee.”

Just ahead of Wednesday’s House vote on the establishment of the inquiry into the Capitol riots, a letter signed by the “Proud Members of the United States Capitol Police” condemned Republicans who didn’t want to establish the independent commission. No names were attached to the statement.

“It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th. Member safety was dependent upon the heroic actions of USCP. It is a privileged assumption for Members to have the point of view that ‘It wasn't that bad,’” the anonymous letter said.

Carlson, who recently applauded House Republican leaders for not supporting the bipartisan inquiry that was negotiated by Republicans, kicked off his Thursday night primetime program by tearing into those police officers who disagreed with the GOP’s stance. And in his view, they are “bodyguards” who should not express any political opinions.

“So it was anonymous and that was the first if this was not your average security bulletin. It definitely was not. It was instead a political demand,” Carlson fumed. “The letter instructed members of Congress to vote yes to establish a ‘January 6th insurrection commission.’”

“Most people have long assumed the Capitol Hill Police Department was a law enforcement agency,” the Fox host continued. “Members of Congress certainly believe that, they trust their lives to the Capitol Hill Police. And that’s why Capitol Hill Police don’t lobby Congress. That would be a dangerous conflict of interest backed by an implied threat, do what we say or watch your back.”

Noting that the writers of the letter also told Republicans that police are “expected to maintain neutrality and do our jobs with honor and integrity” but it’s “unfortunate” that Congress can’t be held to that standard, Carlson said the officers were issuing a threat.

“That’s a ransom note. Imagine getting it from one of your own bodyguards,” he exclaimed. “It might be enough to make you rethink your position, which of course is the point of it. The Capitol Hill police are now effectively an armed political action committee so you got to ask what are the partisan demands they will make in the future.”