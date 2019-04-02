Tucker Carlson: ‘Chris Hayes Is What Every Man Would Be’ if Feminists Had Absolute Power

Fox News host Tucker Carlson began his highly rated primetime show Monday night by taking potshots at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and MSNBC host Chris Hayes, labeling the progressive lawmaker a “moron” while mocking his cable news competitor’s masculinity.

Last week, Hayes hosted an MSNBC town hall event on the proposed Green New Deal, featuring Ocasio-Cortez. During the Friday night town hall, Ocasio-Cortez lectured an audience member who called former Rep. Bob Inglis (R-SC) a “moron” for saying the Green New Deal is “literally impossible,” exclaiming “that’s unacceptable” while pointing her finger at the offender.

Carlson, meanwhile, had no problems throwing out insults Monday evening during Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled, and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it,” Carlson said of the All In host.

After airing a clip of Hayes contrasting ideological reactions to the Green New Deal and noting that “some people call it our only hope for survival here in the way of life that we hold dear,” Carlson made another comparison.

“It looks like Ellen—kind of a fusion show,” the Fox host deadpanned, referencing the Ellen Degeneres-hosted daytime talk show.

Carlson then pivoted to one of his favorite targets of late—AOC. Pointing out that she rejected the idea that she’s part of a “Tea Party of the left” by saying the Tea Party’s grounded in “xenophobia” and “white supremacy,” Carlson mockingly shouted: “Stop with the name-calling, you racist white supremacist xenophobe!”

He added: “So it’s official. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She’s not impressive, she’s awful.”

This isn’t the first time Carlson has gone after Hayes, whose program airs opposite Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Last month, following Media Matters’ release of audio clips from Carlson’s Bubba the Love Sponge radio show appearances that featured him making misogynistic and xenophobic remarks, Carlson took issue with Hayes’ interview with Media Matters president Angelo Carusone, claiming “Hayes gave cover to Carusone’s bigotry and anti-Semitism.”