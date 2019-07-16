Tucker Carlson Claims CNN Is Funding Antifa: ‘They Are Literally Promoting Violence’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took his long-running war against rival network CNN to another level on Monday night by accusing the cable news channel of funding far-left organization antifa and holding them responsible for a recent domestic terrorism attack on a Washington ICE facility.

Over the weekend, 69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen was fatally shot by Tacoma police after he threw “lit objects” at vehicles and buildings at an immigration detention center, causing one car to burst in flames. According to authorities, Van Spronsen was attempting to set a large propane tank on fire when he was shot.

During Carlson’s Monday night primetime broadcast, the conservative commentator first took issue with CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon mildly defending antifa in the past, calling it “pure 200-proof propaganda.” He then noted that the group Van Spronsen was a member of, The Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club, had been featured earlier this year on W. Kamau Bell’s travel show United Shades of America.

Calling Bell a “professional hater”—this isn’t the first time Carlson has targeted Bell or associated him with antifa—the Fox News host played footage from the episode that showed Bell speaking with a member of the group and handling a weapon.

“That was a CNN anchor,” Carlson exclaimed (Bell’s not a CNN anchor). “‘Oh, I love these,’ he said as he handles antifa’s weapons.”

After adding that he knows there’s a rivalry between CNN and Fox News, he then asked his viewers if it CNN could be “any more explicit” about endorsing violence.

“They are literally promoting violence,” he shouted.

Carlson went on to note that shortly after the episode aired featuring the antifa organization, Bell took to social media to point out that the PSJBGC was “being targeted by white supremacists” because of their appearance on the show, asking his followers to show “some support” for them if they could.

The Fox host took this as CNN financially supporting the organization.

“He is literally raising money, CNN is raising money for antifa,” Carlson declared. “Keep in mind that the viewers who took that advice, who followed CNN’s guidance and sent money to antifa, helped fund Saturday’s terror attack. Not that CNN cares.”

During that United Shades of America episode that Carlson claimed is proof that CNN is in cahoots with antifa and funding terrorist attacks, Bell brought up Carlson accusing him of being a leader of the radical group.

“I just want to say, fuck Tucker Carlson,” Bell said during the broadcast, a sentiment he would later repeat to The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein.