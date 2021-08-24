Tucker ‘Completely’ Agrees With Guest: ‘A Lot of What the Left Supports Is Satanic’

Sports columnist turned right-wing pundit Jason Whitlock cited racial justice and trans rights to outright claim that “a lot of what the Left supports is satanic,” a view Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he “completely” agreed with on Monday night.

Discussing his recent column in which he describes Bill Maher as “red-pilled” due to the fact that the late-night host has loudly been criticizing the “woke” left lately, Whitlock claimed that the only thing lumping Maher in with other Democrats and liberals is their shared hatred of former President Donald Trump.

“So every week he is coming out trashing the Left, trashing the insanity of the woke movement, and I think that most—and I say this in all seriousness—I think most people that adopt this liberal philosophy and the agenda of progressives are doing it because they’ve been forced to,” he added. “They don’t want to be framed as racist. They don’t want to be framed as sellouts.”

Carlson, meanwhile, asked the Blaze Media host if there was any “actual support” for progressive ideas and policies among the American public.

“Not ‘Do you like Trump or Biden?’ but, for example, ‘Do you think men can get pregnant or some races are superior to others?’” the Fox News star wondered aloud. “How many actually believe that stuff?!”

Insisting that no more than ten percent of Americans are supportive of “that stuff,” Whitlock then accused progressives and liberals of doing the literal devil’s work.

“I’m going to say something difficult to unpack in the short amount of time, but it’s what I truly believe: I think a lot of what the Left supports is satanic,” Whitlock exclaimed. “I’m sorry, it’s in direct objection to God! In direct objection to the Judeo-Christian values that were at the foundation of this country, and those Christian values are why we made so much progress in terms of freedom in humanity and the way we treat everybody.”

After saying “our Christian values” were at the forefront of the civil rights movement of the 1960s and that they “compelled us to take risks and fight for equality,” Whitlock once again framed liberals as Satanists.

“I see a lot of what’s going on here and I’m sorry, I’m a man of faith, I was raised in the church—this stuff is satanic,” he declared. “That’s what’s at the foundation of a lot of this stuff.”

Carlson found himself in total agreement with his guest.

“I’m a pretty mild Protestant, personally, but I completely agree with you, especially the gender stuff,” the ultra-conservative host replied. “When you say you can change your own gender by wishing it, you are saying you are God, and that is satanic. I completely agree.”

And while it didn’t seem to be their intention, Whitlock and Carlson describing progressives as “satanic” is sure to titillate QAnon followers, who hold that high-profile Democrats are part of a cannibalistic, devil-worshipping, child-sex trafficking cabal that harvests the blood of children. Carlson has repeatedly downplayed the prevalence of the unhinged conspiracy theory and pandered to its adherents, defending QAnon followers as a “kind of gentle people” while suggesting the fringe movement was misrepresented as violent (despite the multiple murders and abductions directly tied to it).