Tucker Finds It ‘Confusing’ That a Bisexual Woman Married a Man

Fox News star Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday night that he finds it a “little confusing” that bisexual Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is married to a man, apparently forgetting what the “bi” means in bisexual.

Kicking off his primetime show by taking aim at Brown for enacting mask mandates in most outdoor public settings amid a dramatic surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the far-right host suggested that Brown was only elected because she presented herself as a pioneer.

“Kate Brown was first elected governor of Oregon all the way back in 2015,” he said. “At the time, there was not a whole lot going on in Oregon, so voters did not ask many questions. The one thing they did learn about Kate Brown, over and over again, is that she is a self-described bisexual.”

Asking why that was “relevant,” Carlson snidely stated that the media “did not explain” but instead told the public that Brown’s bisexuality was “historic” and “highly thrilling.” (Brown became the first openly bisexual governor in United States history.)

“Kate Brown’s sex life was shattering ceilings. Woo-hoo,” the Fox host snarked.

“And yet, if you looked a little closer, you noticed something a little weird. Actually, Kate Brown was married to a man,” Carlson continued. “Yes, he had a different last name, but he was still, as they say on TikTok, ‘binary.’”

Carlson then mockingly declared that while it was “fine” that her husband “was a dude,” it “was also a little confusing” because it supposedly flew in the face of Brown’s claims of bisexuality.

“How does having a groom at her wedding make Kate Brown an official member of the LGBTQ exclamation point community? No one bothered to ask,” Carlson, just asking questions, wondered aloud.

“That kind of curiosity is forbidden,” he added. “It was like wondering why we don’t call Barack Obama half-white, which he is. It’s not allowed. ‘Stop with the questions! Celebrate!’”

One possible reason the people of Oregon haven’t “bothered to ask” how Brown’s marriage impacts her status as an “official member” of the LGBTQ community is that they may already know what the definition of bisexuality is.