Days after facing widespread ridicule and criticism for saying primetime cable news competitor Chris Hayes is “what every man would be” if feminists had absolute power, Fox News host Tucker Carlson wondered Thursday how America wound up being a country where “feminists do science.”

During Thursday night’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the conservative primetime star shared a clip—full of scary music and eerie effects—of Democratic politicians warning about the dangers of climate change, mockingly noting that it’s “so bad they’re running out of adjectives.”

Carlson then highlighted a recent study that asks whether “toxic masculinity” is a driver behind climate change by arguing that “when men’s gender identity was threatened, they tried to reassert their masculinity through environmentally damaging choices.” The report added that once this “unconscious bias is revealed, it has the potential to help society shift our increasingly precarious relationship with the environment for the better.”

Or, the way Carlson sees it, “if we want to save the environment we have to suppress men.”

The Fox News host turned not to a scientist or climate-change expert to dissect the study’s conclusions, but conservative author and frequent guest Mark Steyn, who quipped that his insecurities about his masculinity “are causing rising sea levels in the Maldives” and that he’s “kind of on board” with the study’s thesis.

“How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?” Carlson asked, apparently not the least bit fazed by the current ad boycott he is facing. “I mean, isn't that sort of bound to get a study like this, right?”

Steyn replied that it’s “almost impossible” to tell if the study is legitimate or an “ingenious parody.” This caused him to go on a tangent about one of the study’s experiments, which he claimed consisted of “pantywaist” Walmart gift cards causing men to buy “very macho masculine things that melt the polar ice caps.”

“This is the kind of social science that the higher-education institutions of America are spending a fortune investigating,” Steyn sneered.

After Carlson said he thought “climate science was all about ice core samples” and not Walmart gift cards, Steyn scornfully responded that “climate science is a state of mind” and that the “big bucks” are in surveys where you “decide what’s heating up the planet is men.” Eventually, Steyn concluded by ranting about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “flatulent” cows, claiming they will team up with a “plague of locusts” to wipe out “toxic masculine men” and save the planet.

“I wish there was a Latin term for government by unhappy crazy people because that’s where we are,” Carlson concluded.