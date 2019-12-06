Tucker Carlson: ‘In My View’ We Shouldn’t Be Sending Ukraine Any Aid

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly said recently that he’s rooting for American adversary Russia against Ukraine, now says the United States shouldn’t be sending any military aid to Ukraine.

In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Carlson welcomed on former Mitch McConnell Chief of Staff Josh Holmes on Thursday night to discuss the Democrats’ “rush” to impeachment and where this will end up.

The ex-McConnell aide questioned the central charge behind the impeachment inquiry—that the president withheld congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to compel the Ukrainian president to publicly announce an investigation into Trump’s domestic political rivals.

“Ultimately, the underlying facts here are they are trying to impeach the President of the United States for holding aid that was ultimately delivered in exchange for a favor for some kind of investigation that was never conducted.”

“Aid we shouldn’t be sending in the first place, in my view,” Carlson interjected.

Holmes quickly charged past the Fox host’s Russia-friendly remarks, claiming Democrats' version of events “never happened.”

In recent days, Carlson has made it a habit to side with Russia in its military aggression campaign against Ukraine. Last week, The Fox star said he was “serious” when he said: “Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.” He would later walk his comments back by claiming he was “joking.”

Earlier this week, however, he revealed that he was, in fact, not joking. Besides saying America “should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” Carlson also insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t hate America as much as MSNBC journalists do.