Tucker’s So Offended by ‘WAP’ Performance at Grammys He Shows It Multiple Times

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a big show on Monday night over decrying Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s risqué Grammys performance, saying “they’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.”

Indeed, he was apparently so offended and outraged over the degradation displayed on Sunday night that he aired three separate clips of the two rappers performing their smash hit “WAP.”

Contrasting the raunchy rap song with Fox News’ current obsession—so-called liberal “cancel culture” that’s targeting Disney and Looney Tunes characters—Carlson then aired an extended montage of the performance, which featured the two artists dancing suggestively on an oversized bed.

“No more Dumbo. It’s too filthy. We get that instead,” Carlson exclaimed before turning to conservative commentator Candace Owens.

“It is hard not to conclude that they are actively trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children,” the Fox star added.

As Carlson’s program aired a graphic that read “Left Can’t Get Enough of Gross ‘Wet A** P****’ Song,” Owens grumbled: “Virtually, what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist.”

As Owens and Carlson railed on at how disgusting and shameful the whole spectacle was, the Fox show continued to run additional footage of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion grinding.

“This feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it’s not even left or right, it’s not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” Owens said, adding: “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

“They are trying to degrade us,” the Fox News host responded while the Grammy performance played in the background.

Owens went on to declare that the performance was the “end of an empire.” “America cannot survive or sustain under these values,” she said, adding that “parents should be terrified this is the direction our society is heading towards.”

As the Fox primetime host asked Owens about parents’ reactions to raising their kids around these songs, yet another montage from the performance was played for Fox viewers.

Carlson, in the end, agreed wholeheartedly with Owens that this “culture” was “keeping women down in society” before reiterating that “WAP” was “totally degrading.”