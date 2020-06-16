Tucker Carlson Laments That Black Lives Matter Is Now More Popular Than Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night once again devoted a lengthy monologue to attacking Black Lives Matter, this time bemoaning the social justice movement’s rising popularity while wondering why the federal government hasn’t filed conspiracy charges against it.

Carlson, who has seen advertisers flee in recent days after saying Black Lives Matter “is definitely not about black lives,” kicked off Monday night’s program by noting that the group is gaining momentum among the American public as protests rage over George Floyd’s death and police brutality.

“Here is breaking news we never expected to report,” Carlson lamented. “Black Lives Matter is now more popular than the president of the United States and not slightly more popular than the president, much more popular.”

Noting that right-leaning pollster Rasmussen now finds 62 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of BLM, the Fox News host pointed out that the racial justice movement also outpolled presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the pope.

Describing BLM as the nation’s most powerful political party, Carlson went on to claim that while Americans can criticize other political parties, “Black Lives Matter now enjoys complete immunity from criticism.”

Claiming use of the phrase “All Lives Matter” is now “considered hate speech,” Carlson said the nation is in a “dangerous moment” before wondering aloud why Black Lives Matter hasn’t been brought up on federal charges over the violent protests and looting that took place days after Floyd’s death.

“Is there a reason the DOJ hasn’t filed federal conspiracy charges against the people who organized and led these riots?” Carlson grumbled. “It’s not as if we don’t know who they are. Their crimes are on YouTube. You know the reason. BLM was involved.”

The Fox News host concluded his latest anti-BLM rant by claiming that it is gaining popularity because its supporters are “getting exactly what they want” and are doing it with “force.”

“They flood the streets with angry young people who break things and they hurt anyone who gets in the way,” the conservative host declared. “When they want something, they take it. Make them mad and they will set your business on fire.”

“Annoy them and they will occupy your downtown and declare a brand-new country,” he continued. “You will not do anything about it. They know that for certain.”