Tucker Rages at Elmo and ‘Sesame Street’ Over George Floyd Special

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at CNN and Sesame Street on Tuesday night over their joint town hall special on the George Floyd protests and racism, complaining that it was the “very latest” example of “relentless propaganda” designed to make Americans feel they “have no right to stand up” for their country.

Kicking off his show by addressing the controversy over his Monday night monologue in which he claimed the Black Lives Matter movement “is definitely not about black lives,” Carlson groused that the backlash it prompted was proof that “left-wing mobs” are trying to “cancel your rights.”

“Minutes after we said that, the mob came for us, irony of ironies,” he declared. “They spent the last 24 hours trying to force this show off the air for good. They won’t succeed in that. Thankfully, we work for one of the last brave companies in America, and they’re not intimidated. We’re grateful for that.”

The Fox News star went on to complain that the “mob” was full of “faceless political agitators who exist primarily online” yet also “have immense power over all of us.” Claiming that the nation’s leaders “reflexively bow to their demands,” Carlson shifted his attention to Sesame Street.

“But for now, it’s enough to say the country’s defenses have been badly weakened by decades of relentless propaganda, all designed to make us feel we have no right to stand up for ourselves and our country,” he said. “We are too sinful to resist, that we deserve whatever we get. Shut up and take it, America! We can spend days showing you examples of this, but here’s just the very latest from CNN over the weekend.”

Airing a clip from the racism special that featured the father of popular character Elmo explaining that the protesters have “every right to be” upset because “racism is a huge problem,” Carlson blasted the message the show was sending.

“It’s a children’s show,” he seethed before snarking: “Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it’s your fault, so no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain. That’s the message and it starts very young.”

After complaining about an L.A. Galaxy soccer player being released after his wife’s racist social media posts mocking protesters, Carlson said the United States was “becoming North Korea.”

“We now believe in blood guilt,” he grumbled. “We punish people for the sins of their relatives. We don’t allow individuals to have private thoughts. We hurt anyone who disagrees with orthodoxy... Terrible ideas suddenly have free rein. Why? Because no one pushes back.”