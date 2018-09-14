Michael Avenatti has to be regretting going on Tucker Carlson’s show right now.

On Wednesday, Michael Avenatti went on The View and called Fox News’ Tucker Carlson a “pig” who shouldn’t be disparaging women like his client Stormy Daniels. That night, Carlson dedicated an entire segment of his show to the man he likes to call the “creepy porn lawyer.”

Tonight, they met face to face on Fox News. It was worse than you’re imagining.

“We could sit here and hurl insults at each other,” Carlson began, before saying he wanted to take Avenatti “seriously.” In that same moment, the chyron below them changed to read “CREEPY PORN LAWYER TOYING WITH 2020 RUN.” Some version of that moniker remained on screen for the rest of their nearly 13-minute interview.

Carlson repeatedly tried to get Avenatti to talk about his political stances and ambitions instead of the Stormy Daniels case, which the lawyer said he had been invited to discuss. Every time Avenatti tried to speak, Carlson shouted over him while at the same time saying he had “no interest in squabbling or name-calling.”

“Why is it that you don’t call Donald Trump the ‘creepy porn president?’” Avenatti asked Carlson at one point. “He’s the one that had sex, with a four-month-old son at home, with my client, without a condom. But you don’t want to acknowledge that!”

Carlson did acknowledge the extra-marital affair, but defended it as “consensual” and would not admit that Trump had lied to the American people about it. As Carlson accused Avenatti of “exploiting” Daniels, Avenatti shot back that he was “hypocrite” for shaming his association with a porn star while giving Trump a pass for the same thing.

It wasn’t until the final moments of the gross display that the words on the screen migrated into Carlson’s mouth. “Creepy porn lawyer, great to see you,” the host said, getting the last word and cutting to commercial.

After the segment, Avenatti seemed to express his regret for the interview, tweeting, “ This is why so many people correctly conclude that @TuckerCarlson is a liar, just like Trump.”