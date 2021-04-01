Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has obsessively covered Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) since before she was elected to Congress, repeatedly declared on Thursday that he doesn’t care “what she thinks” during a minute-long rant specifically about the progressive New York lawmaker.

Carlson has recently been making the rounds on other Fox programs to promote his new Fox Nation series and on Thursday he sat in as the “One Lucky Guy” on midday chat show Outnumbered. Before they got to hawking his latest online-only offering, the show aired a segment focused on Ocasio-Cortez’s recent claims that there’s not a “crisis” at the southern border.

Airing a clip of AOC saying Biden’s policies are “not the same as what happened during the Trump administration, where they took babies out of the arms of their mothers” while also calling for reparations for migrants, the program turned to Carlson for his reaction.

“It’s just interesting to come to a place where a low-IQ race-baiter like that has an important voice in national policy,” he immediately sneered. At the same time, however, he roundly dismissed her opinions and views, exclaiming: “Who cares what she thinks?”

Despite saying he didn’t care what the ascending progressive congresswoman had to say about anything, Carlson went on to deliver a minute-long rant about AOC while accusing her of racism.

“She’s totally reckless. She’s a racist, openly,” he declared, adding: “She wants to change the population, she wants her party to be more powerful. I get it. But we’re allowing her and people like her to do that because we are afraid of being called names.”

He went on to say the lawmaker is “someone whose opinion you shouldn’t care about” while continuing his tirade against her, eventually ending his mini-monologue by circling back to that theme, in case viewers still weren’t quite sure how little Carlson thought about the young legislator.

“I don’t care whatever that woman’s name is thinks, and no one should care what she thinks,” he concluded.

While the Fox News star is insistent that both he and the network’s viewers shouldn’t concern themselves with Ocasio-Cortez’s opinions, he has regularly devoted his primetime show’s airtime to criticizing and mocking the leftist lawmaker. And at one point in 2019, Fox News as a network mentioned Ocasio-Cortez a total of 3,181 times over 42 consecutive days.