Tucker Sucks Up to Bannon After Sentencing: ‘You’re a Brave Man’

After being sentenced Friday to four months in prison for not complying with subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 Committee, Trump ally Steve Bannon had his first post-sentencing interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where the namesake host applauded how “brave” Bannon is.

“People who say four months in prison is not a big deal have never been to a prison. It is a big deal,” Carlson said. “How are you going to respond to this? Do you plan to submit?”

Bannon replied that he is appealing the sentencing, which D.C. federal court Judge Carl J. Nichols delayed—provided that Bannon’s lawyers (one of whom defended Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial over Jan. 6) don’t drag their feet about it.

“My sentencing is all pending the appeals process,” Bannon said. “At the end of the day, [if] I got to go to prison by this illegitimate regime…I am prepared to do it, but we’ve got a long appeals process.”

Carlson, who has praised participants in and made false claims about the Jan. 6 insurrection, then asked Bannon what Friday’s sentencing says about the justice system as a whole. “You’re saying that you’re being sent to prison because you advised Donald Trump politically. That doesn’t sound like a free country,” he griped.

Bannon agreed, and after calling for and predicting impeachments of some top officials in the Biden administration, he complained about Washington, D.C. being “so partisan.”

“We have to win massively on the 8th and then this new Congress has to really go and enforce the rule of law,” he demanded. “Start serious investigations…and after those investigations, start bringing articles of impeachment and throw these bums out, whether it’s [Alejandro] Mayorkas of DHS or [Merrick] Garland, the attorney general. And who knows where it ends.”

“Good luck,” Carlson replied. “You don’t seem worried. I’d be worried if I were you. You’re a brave man, and I appreciate you coming on.”