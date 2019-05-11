Tucker Carlson Suggests Democrats Are ‘All for’ Suicide

Railing against Democratic presidential candidates for promoting gun control in their campaigns, Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to suggest Friday that Democrats as a whole are in favor of suicide.

During a “Tucker Investigates” segment, the conservative primetime host grumbled that “not that long ago there were a lot of Democrats who were pro-Second Amendment” before saying the 2020 Democratic field was proving that wasn’t the case anymore.

Pointing to a recent Facebook post by California Sen. Kamala Harris in which she noted that nearly 40,000 Americans were killed by guns in 2017, Carlson claimed Harris was being dishonest by not highlighting that “at least three-quarters of those deaths were suicides, and of the remainder, most of them were drug or gang-related.” (According to an analysis of the data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 60 percent of gun deaths in 2017 were suicides.)

“Given Harris’ stance on the border, she doesn’t seem to want less of that,” the Tucker Carlson Tonight host snarked.

“Of course, she’s not against suicide either, they’re ALL for that,” he said.

It wasn’t clear what exactly he was referring to, but he has repeatedly suggested in recent months that Democrats’ focus on investigating Trump means they aren’t concerned with the opioid epidemic and problem of suicide.