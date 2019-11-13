Tucker Carlson to Don Cherry: ‘Fascists’ Got You Fired

Fox News host Tucker Carlson told Canadian hockey sportscaster Don Cherry on Tuesday night that his recent firing over an on-air anti-immigrant rant was due to “fascists” who “have no real feelings.”

Hosting Cherry a day after he was terminated by Canadian sports channel Sportsnet for calling immigrants “you people” while accusing them of not honoring fallen Canadian soldiers on Remembrance Day, Carlson—who also has a history of anti-immigrant rhetoric—noted that the hockey legend stands by his comments.

“Unless I am misunderstanding it, you are basically saying we have a day where we honor the men who died fighting for Canada,” Carlson said. “And people who moved to Canada—because it is a great country, and it is, I think—should acknowledge that and join in our tradition, because it is worth remembering these guys who died. Is that what you were saying?”

Cherry responded that he thought he “did a great thing” by standing up for Canadian troops, adding that the one thing he thought got him fired was using the phrase “you people” while slamming immigrants.

“The silent majority are always silent,” he declared. “The forces are with me. Everybody is with me. The firefighters, the whole deal. But it doesn’t make any sense, and I was brought in, and I was told that I was fired, after 38 years. You know, I stand by what I said, and I still mean it.”

After Carlson wondered aloud why anything he said was controversial since he was just asking that “people who move to Canada ought to at least nod at the traditions of Canada,” Cherry reiterated that he believes it all came down to that one phrase.

“It’s two words, ‘you people,’” Cherry asserted. “As you know, people are very sensitive like that, and that got me.”

“Just to clarify, they’re not sensitive at all, they are fascist,” Carlson exclaimed back. “They actually have no real feelings. They are faking their outrage.”

The Fox primetime star went on to insist that those who claim to be offended by Cherry’s words “want to assert power” because “it makes them feel big when actually inside they are small.”