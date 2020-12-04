Tucker Carlson’s Ugly Anti-Trans Bigotry Flares Into Life. Again.

Once upon a time, ugly bigotry on television would get somebody fired, or at least a slap on the wrist from the FCC. But not even a reprimand is likely to come down on Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson or his staff for the despicable anti-trans segment they ran on Thursday night.

The most popular cable news host in the nation spent five minutes slamming parents who accept and embrace their transgender children as child abusers, called treatment for them “grotesque” and “an epidemic.”

He also misinformed his millions of viewers about a widely-accepted treatment for a genuine medical condition that affects children in the U.S. and around the world: gender dysphoria.