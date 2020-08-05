This Tuft & Needle Mattress Has One Problem: I Like it Too Much

I sleep hot. It’s a fact I have grown to accept, although it took me a while. I have tried plenty of things to alleviate my extreme temperature — like cooling sheets, comforters, pillows, AC units, even pajamas. While these all made marginal improvements, I realized that part of the problem was my memory foam mattress. It was time for a change. Unlike a foam mattress that traps heat and ultimately leads to sweaty mornings, Tuft & Needle’s Hybrid Mattress offers support and breathability at the same time..

The Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress is the perfect blend of innovation and steadfastness a mattress should offer. With the Hybrid, not only do you get the absorbing, body-molding feel of memory foam the second you lie down from the T&N Adaptive foam, you also get responsive springs like you would in a traditional mattress. The springs are individually pocketed at specific pressure points too, so its targeted support where you need it. This offers more support than memory foam would so it doesn’t feel like you’re just sinking into the abyss.

Beyond the comfortable feeling of sleeping on it, it’s also really cool (temperature wise!), which is surprising for a memory foam mattress. Inside, the mattress is filled with gel-beads and graphite, to help make the mattress more breathable, and the foams help wick moisture, too. Every night before testing this mattress, I’d wake up sweaty and with back pain. This mattress isn’t just the most comfortable one I’ve ever tried, it also really prevents you from overheating, which is an essential for me. Now, my partner and I (and our dog) just want to stay in bed forever.

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress Buy on Tuft & Needle $ 1495 Free Shipping | Free Returns

