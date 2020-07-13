I Want to Sleep With This Temperature Regulating Quilt Even When It’s Cold Outside

I had no intentions of upgrading my bedding this year, and then because of quarantine, I started spending exponentially more time on and in my bed. Whereas I used to laugh when my friends talked about seasonally switching their bedding, I now understand why. Sleeping hot is inarguably the worst thing ever, and it’s actually avoidable. To do so, you definitely need to change your comforter out in the summer, and I can’t recommend this quilt enough.

The Tuft & Needle Quilt is the ultimate summer bedspread. It’s a quilt made from a cotton/linen blend on top for a cozy, lived-in style, that’s breathable and temperature regulating. The polyester batting and 100% cotton backing makes the quilt breathable as well, while providing a little weight to help relax you, but not enough to overheat you. The quilting pattern ensures the comfort doesn’t get clogged up in one area, no matter how much you toss and turn at night. Instead, it’s soft all the way through, no matter what. And when you wash it, you don’t need to do the ever-arduous task of putting the comforter back in the duvet — it’s all-in-one. Speaking of washing, the quilt is machine washable, and you can even tumble dry it on low, making it easy to maintain. The quilt comes in three colors—cayenne, charcoal, and cloud—all of which provide a splash of modernity and warmth to your bedroom.

I love this quilt so much, I’m planning on giving it a try even in the winter months. If it doesn’t work out, that’ll be fine by me. I’ll just wait eagerly for it to get hot out so I can break out my favorite quilt.

Tuft & Needle Quilt Buy on Tuft & Needle $ 175 Free Shipping

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.