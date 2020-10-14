This Prime Day Deal Will Help You Get a Good Night’s Sleep

- Up to 30% off Tuft & Needle, Classic Brands, and Sweet Night Mattresses
- Get a good night's sleep with an upgraded mattress from some of our favorite bedding brands this Prime Day
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Rest assured, Amazon is a great place to get a new mattress. If you’re looking for a new one, Amazon has brands we love, like Tuft & Needle, Sealy, and more that deliver quality mattresses to your doorstep. Plus, right now they have deals that can’t be beat.
Nod by Tuft & Needle
Down From $395
Sealy Memory Foam Bed-in-a-Box
Down From $349
Arctic Dreams Cooling Mattress
Down From $319
Vibe 12-Inch Gel Mattress
Down From $270
PrimaSleep Premium Layered Mattress
Down From $150
