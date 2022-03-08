This Caffeine-Infused Eye Balm Stick Instantly Erases Dark Circles and Puffiness

They say your eyes are the window to your soul, and while that may be true, they're definitely the window to revealing how much sleep (or how little, for that matter) you’ve gotten. Of course, puffiness and undereye circles and bags are largely genetic, but certain lifestyle choices like drinking one too many martinis or enjoying a salty feast of sushi can also be the culprits. Sure, there are plenty of age-old hacks to wake up tired eyes like sticking your face in a bowl of ice, but if you've ever tried this "method" you know it's not ideal (read: painful). Fortunately, there's an easier way to erase undereye discoloration and bring down puffiness without shocking your entire system. Enter Tula's best-selling and cult-favorite eye balms.

Tula offers a variety of different eye balms to combat different concerns, but the two best-selling eye balm sticks are the original Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm and the Rose Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm. Each formula is infused with a cocktail of swell-reducing and line-smoothing ingredients including caffeine, which works firm, tighten, and de-puff, hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines for a smoother appearance, a probiotic blend to help balance moisture levels and soothe irritation, rosehip oil to lock in moisture, and antioxidants like blueberry to help protect the skin for environmental aggressors.

Tula Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm This compact eye balm stick is perfect for traveling or just when you need to freshen up on the go. It's great for those days when you're running late and to toss a few essentials in your purse to use during your commute. "I love this eye balm. Literally use it every single day and the glow from the slight shimmer is amazing! Easily wakens and brightens my face up. Don’t even put makeup on because my skin looks amazing with just this and a face mist," one shopper wrote. Buy at Tula $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Together, these active ingredients function as a quick fix for those mornings you need a quick fix or fake the look of a full night's rest.

This Tula best-seller can be alone for an instant glow, under makeup for a smooth canvas, or over makeup for a quick refresh. Who doesn't love a multi-use product, right?

Tula Rose Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm This rose-infused version of the original contains all the same brightening and line-smoothing ingredients as the original, except it gives a rose gold sheen to the under eyes. It can also be used as a subtle highlighter on the cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow. "This stuff is AMAZING! I love using it in the mornings to make me look and feel more awake. It’s cooling and refreshing and makes me look like I got a full night's sleep even though I most likely did not with a toddler. Will repurchase and yes. if you’re reading this, BUY IT! You won’t regret it!" one customer said. Buy at Tula $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

