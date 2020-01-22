Tulsi Gabbard Files $50M Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton for ‘Russian Asset’ Claim

Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton for more than $50 million in damages following Clinton’s suggestion that she was Russia’s favored candidate to win the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

The defamation lawsuit, which was made public Wednesday morning, claims the former presidential candidate permanently damaged the Hawaii congresswoman’s reputation by describing her as a “Russian asset.”

Clinton made the controversial remarks on the podcast Campaign HQ With David Plouffe back in October, when she said: “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they [Russia] have got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians.”

In the key remarks to the lawsuit, Clinton added: “That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset—I mean, totally.” It's not clear from the quotes whether Clinton was referring to Gabbard, Stein, or both.

The suit claims Clinton’s statements caused Gabbard to “lose potential donors and potential voters,” and estimated that the personal and professional damages to her exceed $50 million.

More to follow...