Save Up to 25% On TUMI, Hugo, Maison Kitsune, and Many More During East Dane’s Sitewide Sale

Men’s apparel and accessories outlet East Dane is running a massive, sitewide sale through Saturday. Across high end and luxury designers, there’s something in this sale for anyone looking to elevate their style.

Using code EVENT19 at checkout, you’ll get 20% off any order up to $500 — You get 25% off order above $500. And considering some of the top tier, luxury brands East Dane carries, you’re standing to save a lot, whether you’re shopping for clothes, shoes, bags, or accessories. Some of the best sellers can get you the higher tier savings on their own. The extremely attractive G10’s Baracuda jacket, for example, will run you $469 (down from $625) and carry you through springtime outdoor activities. Luxury bag brand TUMI’s Alpha Bravo Briefcase — constructed with a ballistic weave fabric — will drop from $550 to $412. These spring-worthy Cole Haan Oxfords in marine blue are yours for under $100 if your footwear could use a lift. From Coach to Hugo and Maison Kitsune, you stand to save big during East Dane’s sale.

Whatever your wardrobe needs are, this type of sale warrants checking out your options before it ends on Saturday, of course.

