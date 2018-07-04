Turn on Your AC Remotely Using This Controller and Your Synced Smartphone

As the summer heats up, you’ll have to confront the prenniel conundrum: leave your air conditioning on so your place is cool when you get home or save money and energy by leaving it off, but swelter when you’re trying to sleep. Free yourself from this struggle with the Sensibo Smart AC Controller.

Compatible with any remote-controlled air conditioner or heat pump, this device integrates with your smartphone, to let you turn on your air remotely, set temperature triggers to start your systems, and automate your cooling and heating times based on your schedule. You can set the program to turn on and off based on your location, and share controls with your roommate or significant other. The controller is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Usually, this Sensibo Smart AC Controller costs $149, but you can get it now for $99. For an additional 15% off the sale price, use coupon code JULY4TH at checkout.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.