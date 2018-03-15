Turn Your Passion for Photography Into a Side Hustle

Sure, you can take a good long-arm selfie, but what about taking those photo skills further? The Pay What You Want: Expert Photography Bundle is an investment in your inner Ansel Adams, and contains more than 50 hours of training that will help you go from cell phone shots to semi-professional photos. Here's how the deal works: Simply pay what you want, and you'll get two of the collection's photo courses. Beat the average price paid, and you'll unlock the rest of the training, as well as a trove of stock assets, for no extra charge. Here are some highlights:

1. Learn to "Create More Than a Snapshot" Photography Class: There's much more to photography than just "point and shoot," and this training will show you how to utilize your DSLR's manual function to its full potential. You'll discover what to look for when taking a photo, how to keep your shots steady, and editing techniques once the shot is taken.

2. How to Be a Professional Outdoor & Nature Photographer: If you find yourself getting inspired by those grand, sprawling shots of Yosemite or Yellowstone, nature photography might be more of your game. This course will not only teach you to snap gorgeous, marketable images of the great outdoors, but will also guide you through essential elements of your business plan, like setting prices and negotiating in the moment.

3. Photography From Viktor Hanacek: This stock photo collection contains more than 100 images of lifestyle, nature scenes, and much more to spark your creativity and use as examples of strong composition and lighting. Plus, you can easily incorporate these images into any creative projects your working on.

