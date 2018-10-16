Members of college conservative group Turning Point USA joked about Muslim refugees raping white women and watching anime porn depicting children, according to messages leaked to the Miami New Times.

TPUSA and its leader, Charlie Kirk, have tried to position the group as the voice of young conservatives, but the messages show TPUSA members often sound more like members of the racist alt-right, circulating its internet memes and racist references.

The revelations come at the same time the conservative group has been embraced by the Trump family and conservatives. Kirk is a frequent Fox News guest and Donald Trump Jr. wrote the foreword for Kirk’s new book. Top members of the Trump administration have appeared at TPUSA conferences and President Trump approvingly quoted Kirk on Twitter.

The New Times reported Tuesday that students at TPUSA’s Florida International University chapter formed a group chat called “TPUSA FIU Fun” on which they told to “avoid using the n word and don’t reference Richard Spencer too much and don’t Jew hate ... all the time.” Everything else, apparently, was fair game.

One member of the group posted a meme featuring a brown Pepe the Frog, the alt-right’s mascot, raping a Swedish woman, while another brown Pepe holds a gun to a man’s head. In the background of the image, a “Refugees Welcome” sign implies that Muslim refugees in Europe will rape women.

In other messages, members of the group discussed dressing up as an “ICE officer” to “aggressively grapple Latinas and deport them” and alluded to watching “loli hentai,” a form of anime porn depicting girls.

In 2017, The New Yorker reported that a top Turning Point official texted “I hate black people.” Turning Point also invited an activist with a history of anti-Semitic remarks to an “influencer” retreat, The Daily Beast reported in July.