Bidets Are Better: Our Favorite Is 15% Off for Prime Day

The Tushy bidet is an easy-to-install upgrade that everyone should have in their home. It makes life so much simpler.

If you aren’t a bidet believer, you should be. Not only are bidets like the Tushy shockingly easy to install, they also make your life so much easier. You’ll end up using less toilet paper and feeling cleaner down there—a win for the environment and yourself. Grab a Tushy while on sale for Prime Day. You won’t even notice it’s there, until you need to use it, that is.

