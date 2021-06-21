Snag Collectible TV Box Sets at Huge Discounts for Amazon Prime Day

Best Selling TV Box Sets, up to 71% off

Save big on classic and modern tv shows on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Streaming services come and go, but box sets are true collector’s items. With a set of your favorite show, you’ll never have to worry that it will be removed from whatever service you subscribe to. Snag newer shows like the DVD set of Criminal Minds: The Complete Series at 50% off, or the Blu-Ray of Justified: The Complete Series for 64% off. Or, lean into the classics: Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection is 56% off, and the Yu-Gi-Oh Classic Complete Series for 58% off.

Criminal Minds: The Complete Series 50% Off Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Justified: The Complete Series 64% Off Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection 56% Off Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yu-Gi-Oh Classic Complete Series 58% Off Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.