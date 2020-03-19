The coronavirus outbreak has not even peaked in the U.S., but hospitals have already begun to run out of masks. The shortage is so severe that some hospital workers have even begun making their own masks out of everyday items such as office supplies. Now, several TV medical dramas have pitched in to help alleviate the shortage by donating their own supplies used for filming.

For weeks experts have stressed that civilians do not need to purchase face masks—but many have stocked up anyway, causing a supply shortage nationwide. On Monday, The Resident, which airs on Fox, donated medical supplies including masks, surgical gloves, surgical gowns, booties and protective head gear from the show to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial hospital. Entertainment Weekly first broke the news.

Karen Law, who works at Grady as a rheumatologist, reacted to the donation on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive,” Law wrote. “And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community... We needed this kind of good news today.”

ABC’s Station 19 has also donated N95 respirator masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department, after hearing that firefighters had run out and were recycling the masks they already had. The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off also donated N95 masks to Los Angeles’s Station 35 firehouse in Los Feliz.

The Good Doctor is also working on its own donation, which will also be made in Vancouver where the show films.