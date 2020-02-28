TV Superman and Bootleg Buffy Battle the Deep State—and Lose

While the markets cratered and America stood on the brink of a pandemic, the president soothed himself with a little theater, a private meeting at the White House with Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, the “stars” of FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers (get it?), a play consisting of them reading Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s text messages.

Yes, your tax dollars brought the worst Superman and the worst Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the White House to entertain the president. Think of all the minutes of Fox “news” he missed.

And Trump loved the play, according to its stars. “He said he wants to play a part,” Swanson said.