Tweet Fight Means Trump Knows Now He Has the Power to Tear Us Apart — And He’s Itching To Do More Of It

Why is Donald Trump pleased by the controversy over his tweets? Because it’s made him realize more than ever before that he has the power to blow the country up over race.

The New York Times reported Wednesday morning that Donald Trump is thrilled about the controversy stoked by his Sunday morning—and continuing—Twitter barrage aimed at the Squad. There’s an ominous lesson in here. The episode seems to have given Trump a new understanding of his power over his supporters and a new sense of destiny. If this doesn’t scare you, you’d better wake up.

Trump was always a racist. He ran on stoking racial fear from the beginning, as many have observed. He and his father were racists 40 years ago.