Twitter Boss Finds the Balls to Call Out Trump’s Race-War Tweet—but This Is Just the Beginning

In the wake of Trump’s batshit executive order on social media, it looked as if Twitter was about to get fucked and fucked hard by Donald Trump.

The platform’s decision early Friday morning to conceal a Trump tweet for “glorifying violence”—so that users had to see that disclaimer first, and then click through to see the tweet itself—was stunning, and suggested that it just might be willing to fuck him right back. Trump’s tweet, quoting an infamous 1967 threat from then-Miami-Dade County Sheriff Walter Headley about how “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”—a threat that was aimed specifically at black teenagers—represented a new low even for President Good People on Both Sides.

Trump’s eagerness to call out the troops, guns blazing, marked one hell of an escalation in the Social Media Wars—with the president deliberately provoking not only corporate Twitter, but America. The echoes of Richard Nixon’s Roger Ailes-inspired 1968 “law and order” play are loud and sharp, and this time Trump will try to litigate them on Jack Dorsey’s platform. That means Donald has to play by Jack’s rules, if Jack keeps enforcing them.