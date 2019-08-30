Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Gets Hacked, Posts Racist Messages

On Friday, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey began posting some strange tweets, suggesting that his account was compromised by hackers.

The tweets began around 12:45 p.m. PT on Friday, when @jack began rapid-tweeting a series of alternatingly offensive and incoherent content. Among the tweets, @jack’s account shared racial slurs, shoutouts to various people, the hashtag #ChucklingSquad, and a link to a Discord chat called “Chuckling Squad.” The Discord chat was disabled around 30 minutes after the link was shared on Twitter.

“Hitler is innocent go follow @taytaylov3r if you want every jew gassed,” one tweet read.

The incident appears to be related to the recent Twitter hack of makeup artist and influencer James Charles Dorsey’s account, which also shared tweets referring to #ChucklingSquad.

Dorsey’s account is one of the most prominent on the platform and the Twitter CEO boasts 4.2 million followers.

As Twitter’s top executive and a prominent if esoteric figure in Silicon Valley, Dorsey's account is a high value target for hackers keen to flex their skills in a flashy way or spread a message widely on the platform.

As some Twitter users pointed out, the hacked tweets were posted using Cloudhopper, an SMS messaging service Twitter purchased in 2010. The route used to compromise @jack is not immediately clear, but it could involve the deprecated messaging service.

It’s also possible that hackers gained access to Dorsey’s account using a more routine method, most likely a SIM swap or SIM hijacking attack.

While Twitter does offer two-factor authentication, which it calls “login verification,” through third-party apps or a security key, the platform defaults to the notoriously insecure SMS-based two-factor authentication method when a user turns on the security measure.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the company is aware of the incident and currently investigating.

This story is developing.