Two Florida Teenage Girls Arrested for Plotting Nine Murders

Two 14-year-old girls from Avon Park Middle School, about 80 miles south of Orlando, Florida were arrested for intricately plotting to kill nine people, according to local news reports.

The plans included where they would buy firearms, what they would wear and how they planned to burn the bodies to dispose of them. It also included how they intended to “lure” their victims to the location they planned to carry out the killing.

The girls wrote their plans, including the names of six of their victims along with coded abbreviations, on eight pieces of paper found by their teacher in a folder called ‘Project 11/9’ with the words “private info” and “do not open” scrawled on the front, according to the local newspaper The Ledger.

The paper also reports that the girls had plans about how they would pick up the victims in a vehicle, though it is unclear if either of the girls had a valid drivers license or access to a car.

They also reportedly planned to transport the victims’ bodies to a place where they would be burned and buried after the killings, according to the affidavit seen by the local newspaper.

Three of the eight pieces of paper found in the folder reportedly had notes describing the outfits the girls would wear, which included gloves. One note said, “NO NAILS,” and another said, “NO Hair Showing from the moment we put on these clothes we NIGGAS!”

The Ledger also reported that another note made reference to “traphouse in Sebring,” and “5-8 guns.” One note said, “I’m just going to tell them it’s a prank if they call me or if they find it.”

The teacher who turned in the girls said the two suspects were acting “hysterical” while looking for the folder, even going through other students’ backpacks. The teacher then located the missing folder and opened it. She saw a note about guns and immediately reported it to the school security officer.

The Highlands County School Board posted information on their Facebook page to “prevent any incorrect information from circulating.”

‘Two Avon Park Middle School students were arrested after a teacher alerted law enforcement of a possible plan to harm others off campus. All families involved have been contacted. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.”

The girls each face nine counts of conspiracy to commit murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. They will be arraigned on Monday.