Two dead Canadians were discovered were their throats slit inside a posh resort apartment in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Though the identities of the victims have not been released, police say multiple identities for a male victim were found in the room, and that the man was wanted on international fraud charges.

The victims reportedly had stayed in the area near Cancun and Cozumel for several months, but it was unclear if they were residents, tourists or hiding out.

Prosecutors say a security guard in the complex was also injured, though it was unclear if that incident was tied to the presumed murders.

Though popular with international tourists, the area is well known as a haven for drug cartel activity that often spirals into murder at a rate of about 37 per 100,000 residents since 2016, according to the local authorities.

In March, a British man was shot in his convertible while traveling with his daughter. In January, two Canadians were killed when they were caught in crossfire, and in October tourists from Germany and India died under similar circumstances.