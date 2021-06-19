Two Injured as Driver Plows Into Florida Pride Parade

Two people were injured Saturday as a driver plowed into a Pride parade in what the Fort Lauderdale mayor is calling a “terrorist attack against the LGBT community.”

The incident occurred during the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, a neighborhood about 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. Police have not confirmed the status of the victims, but WPLG reports the two are in critical condition.

“What we witnessed was, as we were beginning to assemble the parade, I was walking with Congressman Ted Deutch, and the parade had just begun, and we saw people lining up, ready to move, and all the sudden this white pickup truck dashed right through the crowd, barely missing Congresswoman [Debbie] Wasserman-Schultz’ car, by inches, and just … smashed through a gate, smashed into a landscaping company, and he hit two people.”

Trantalis said it was “hardly an accident,” but police have yet to confirm whether it was deliberate.