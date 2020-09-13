Video Shows Gunman Ambushing Two L.A. Deputies in Patrol Car

A gunman ambushed two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as they sat in their patrol car Saturday night, leaving them “fighting for their lives,” officials said.

“The male and female officers sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery,” the department tweeted at 8:22 p.m. California time.

The officers were near a transit station in the Compton neighborhood. Video released by the LASD showed the assailant walk up to the police car holding the gun out and then fire several times into the window.

As the gunman ran off, the door to the car swung open but no deputy was seen getting out. The Los Angeles Times reported that one was shot in the face and the other in the head.

Police said the suspect is still at large.

The shooting comes two days after sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man while serving a warrant in Compton. The sheriff’s office said the suspect fired on the deputies first and set a fire to destroy evidence.