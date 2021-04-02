Two Officers Injured After Car Rams Into Capitol Building Barricade: Police

A car rammed into two Capitol Police officers Friday afternoon, leading to the driver being fatally shot and the Capitol building going into lockdown just three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

After hitting the officers guarding a barricade outside the building, the driver jumped out of the car brandishing a knife, law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast. The suspect slashed an officer with the knife before he was shot, WNBC reported.

The later died from his injuries, NBC and ABC reported. The two officers are “seriously hurt,” two sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.

“USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along [Constitution] Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told The Daily Beast a call came in at approximately 1:05 p.m. to the unit block of Constitution Ave, Northeast, for reports of a possible shooting.

“We are currently transporting two patients,” a fire department spokesperson told The Daily Beast, though they declined to say whether the patients were officers or civilians.

Several congressional reporters tweeted photos and videos of the scene unfolding in front of them. Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said stretchers were being brought in for injured people.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman said a helicopter landed on Capitol grounds.

Those inside the Capitol were also notified of the situation, getting an alert stating “no entry or exit is permitted” and to “stay away from exterior windows, doors.”

National Guard and Metropolitan Police officers quickly locked down two long blocks along Constitution Ave. The FBI’s Washington Field Office has responded to the incident, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. “We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”

Congress is on recess, meaning a majority of lawmakers are not near the building—though staffers and other personnel are inside. President Joe Biden left D.C. on Friday for Camp David.

