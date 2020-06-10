Bodies Found at Doomsday Stepdad’s Home Are Children

The two sets of remains found on doomsday author Chad Daybell’s property belong to children, a prosecutor revealed during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The disclosure moves one step closer to answering the central question in a missing persons case that has unfolded over six months: Where are J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan?

And it prompted a judge to set bail for Daybell at $1 million—the same bail that his wife, Lori Vallow, is being held on.

“This is the beginning of an investigation into the deaths of children that were found on his property and may give him a strong incentive to flee,” Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said. “We would ask that the bail reflect that.”

Daybell is charged with two counts of felony destruction and concealment of evidence, each carrying a maximum sentence of five year in prison. According to a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege that between September 2019 and June 2020, Daybell “willfully” concealed and destroyed human remains, knowing that the bodies “were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding, inquiry” and investigation. The complaint lists the two days that JJ and Tylee were last seen—Sept. 8 and 23.

Daybell’s attorney argued the relatively low sentence meant bail should be set as low as $50,000.

“Mr. Daybell has every intention of staying in the community... publicity is not a reason to raise the bail a significant amount,” defense lawyer John Prior said. He also claimed nothing in Daybell’s history suggests he is a flight risk—even though both he and Vallow skipped to Hawaii after cops began asking questions about the vanished children in November.

Daybell, dressed in a gray striped prison jumpsuit, remained silent throughout the hearing. He was arrested late Tuesday morning, hours after the FBI and police dug up a patch of land at his home and found the remains.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rexburg Police Department said only that remains were found at the property and autopsy results are pending, and on Wednesday morning they disclosed that two sets were found. At the hearing, Wood went further, saying that while they have not been identified through DNA, “those remains are the remains of children.”

It is not immediately clear what evidence prompted police to search Daybell’s house. The 51-year-old was taken in for questioning just five hours after authorities showed up and later booked into jail.

According to East Idaho News, Daybell, the author of apocalyptic novels for a Mormon audience, was pulled over a mile from his home at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, handcuffed, and driven away. Police initially said he was taken in for questioning, but he was later booked into the Fremont County Jail hours later.

Aerial photos from Tuesday showed authorities dug up a patch of land with backhoes and erected a tent, suggesting they had specific information about where the remains might be found.

Authorities say that J.J., 7, and Tylee, 17, have not been seen since September. Since their disappearance, Vallow, 46, has refused to cooperate with the investigation and is now being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities allege Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her two children in January, obstructed police efforts to find them, and asked a friend to falsely tell police she was watching her son. She has denied the allegations.

Tylee and J.J’s disappearance brought scrutiny to the couple’s involvement in a community of doomsday preppers—and to the deaths of Vallow’s and Daybell’s previous spouses.

Daybell’s wife Tammy died of unknown causes in October. He declined an autopsy and married Vallow weeks later. Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, claimed in July he shot her husband, Charles Vallow, in self-defense during a domestic dispute. Cox was not charged and later died of natural causes.

Charles Vallow had written in divorce and custody petitions that Lori had become obsessed with doomsday visions and had threatened his life. He said she believed she was reincarnated to lead people during the second coming of Jesus in July 2020 and said that if he got in the way of her saving humanity, she would kill him, according to NBC News.

Police have exhumed the body of Tammy Daybell, who was found dead at home. Initially listed as a natural death, it has since been classified as suspicious; an autopsy report has not yet been released.

The Idaho Attorney General's office in April took over an investigation into Daybell and Vallow in connection with Tammy's death. One court document in the case reveals potential charges could include conspiracy and murder, but no one has been charged.