Organic cotton sateen sheets can be sustainably made and extremely comfortable.

I’ve been spending my nights enraptured by Nest Bedding’s Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set. And it’s been incredible as the heat’s been rising, taking a real toll on my sleeping temperature. They have a sturdy feel, which makes sense considering the 300 thread count style. But they also feel soft and don’t cling or overheat me. And it’s definitely nice knowing the brand’s cotton is fair trade-certified, ships in eco-friendly packaging, and is GOTS-certified organic.

You can get the sheets in three different pastel options: White, Ivory, and Blue — and Nest Bedding lets you choose between a plain or pleated hem. Not to mention, they’re designed to stay in place with built-in elastic all around the bottom and so far have never come off our bed. The full set in a queen size runs for $129 and you get 100 days to try it out at no risk. Considering its durable construction will be an investment that keeps me sleeping comfortably for years, it’s certainly become a staple in my linen cabinet. | Get It at Nest Bedding >

