Two Women Accuse ‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth of Sexual Assault

Two women have accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, detailing incidents more than 10 years apart in Los Angeles and New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The women, who are now 40 and 31, told the outlet that seeing Noth in promotions for HBO’s SATC reboot And Just Like That, which premiered earlier this month, brought back searing memories of their outings with the actor that spiraled into assault. The identities of the two women are not revealed by the Reporter, which said the accusers reached out to the magazine separately with their stories.

One of the women described an evening in Los Angeles in 2005 that involved Noth allegedly pulling off her shorts and bikini bottom and raping her from behind.

“It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she told the outlet. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

The other woman allegedly called a friend after meeting up with the actor in New York in 2015, telling the pal that Noth had “pretty forcibly” had sex with her that night.

In a statement to the Reporter, Noth vehemently denied the sexual assault claims.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago— no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”